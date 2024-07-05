Flashback Friday: Kriti Sanon’s meteoric rise in 2024

As we step into another #FlashbackFriday, it’s time to shine the spotlight on Bollywood’s latest sensation, Kriti Sanon. The first half of 2024 has been nothing short of spectacular for Kriti, who delivered two back-to-back blockbusters in just six months.

Kriti Sanon’s journey in Bollywood has been a testament to her dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. Reflecting on her success, Kriti once said, “Thankfully, I remained dedicated to my craft, and, gradually, opportunities began to grow as success followed.” This statement perfectly encapsulates her journey from a budding actress to one of the industry’s top stars.

Breaking box office records

Kriti’s stellar year began with the release of “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” on February 9, 2024. Starring opposite Shahid Kapoor, this film has raked in a whopping ₹133.64 crores, with ₹96.29 crores from India alone. Kriti’s role as Sifra, a humanoid robot, has been widely acclaimed. Her portrayal broke new ground in Bollywood, with audiences and critics alike praising her for bringing humor and a magnetic presence to this unique character.

Not resting on her laurels, Kriti followed up with another hit, “Crew.” Co-starring industry icons Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, this film has grossed ₹100.84 crores, including ₹33.35 crores from international markets. Kriti’s role as a cabin crew member was both nuanced and engaging, making her performance a standout even alongside such established names.

Standing tall amongst stalwarts

Kriti’s ability to shine in “Crew” speaks volumes about her talent. Despite sharing the screen with Kareena and Tabu, Kriti held her own, showcasing her range and depth as an actress. This film further cemented her reputation as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and compelling performers.

A testament to dedication

In a recent interview, Kriti shared insights into her journey, expressing gratitude for her unwavering dedication. She stated, “Over the course of a decade, through all the highs and lows, I’ve arrived at a point where my sole focus is to do work that really excites me.” This passion for her craft is evident in every role she takes on, and it’s clear that 2024 has been a year of reaping the rewards of her hard work.

Looking ahead

With such an impressive start to 2024, Kriti Sanon has set a high bar for the rest of the year. Her ability to captivate audiences and deliver memorable performances amidst tough competition underscores her status as a leading actress in Bollywood. As we look back on her achievements, it’s exciting to think about what the future holds for this talented star. Here’s to Kriti Sanon, the reigning queen of Bollywood’s box office!