It’s just been a day since Mr India trilogy was announced. However, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has criticized the makers, claiming no one has even ‘mentioned’ the film to him. The original film was helmed by Shekhar Kapur in 1987 featuring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri, which enjoys an iconic status.

Taking to Twitter, Kapur On Tuesday morning tweeted, “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film (sic).”

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Shekhar’s tweet was in response to a fan, who had written, “It is completely a bad idea…. This film should not remade for its cult classic status. No one ever can match #Sridevi ji ‘s powerhouse performance and screen presence and #Amrish ji’s stealer act. It will fail vary badly. @shekharkapur Sir plz kuch karo (sic).”

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar, on Monday announced that he is all set to make a trilogy based on the classic film, Mr India, in collaboration with the production company Zee Studios. “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! (sic).” tweeted the director.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

However, makers had claimed the films won’t be remakes or sequels to the Shekhar Kapur classic, an IANS report claimed. Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, told the agency: “We are excited to have Ali on board for ‘Mr India’. This not a part 2 or a remake of the older film as recently reported in some sections of the media, but a reimagining of the iconic classic.”

Mr India was one of the first sci-fi films of Indian cinema. The 1987 film narrated the story of a poor man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After he accidentally discovers his late scientist father’s invisibility device, he uses it to save his children and all of India from the clutches of villain Mogambo, played with iconic aplomb by the late Amrish Puri.

The film garnered a lot of appreciation from critics as well as the audience at the time of its release and even after 23 years of its release, it continues to be one of the most iconic Bollywood films.