Fateh: Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez’s film arrives on THIS date

In a recent announcement made on his birthday, Sonu Sood revealed the release date for his highly anticipated film, ‘Fateh’. Fans can look forward to seeing the film in theaters on January 10, 2025.

Taking to social media, Sonu shared his excitement about the film’s debut, declaring it to be “the nation’s best action film.” Alongside the announcement, he unveiled two new posters for ‘Fateh’. The first poster showcases Sonu in a sharp black-and-white suit, holding a suitcase at a seaport, while the second image features him with co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, holding hands beneath a bridge.

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, ‘Fateh’ not only stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez but also includes the legendary Naseeruddin Shah in its cast. This film represents a significant milestone for Sonu Sood, marking his directorial debut.

Advertisement

In an interview with ANI, Sonu shared the inspiration behind ‘Fateh’. He recounted how the film’s concept emerged from his own experiences during the pandemic. Sonu revealed that while assisting people in need, he discovered that many were being scammed by fraudsters pretending to be him. These con artists used his name to deceive individuals, offering false loans and promises of help. Disturbed by the scale of the deception, Sonu recognized the urgent need to address cybercrime and decided to turn this experience into a film.

“The idea for ‘Fateh’ came from the realization of how many people were being cheated in my name. It was alarming to see how widespread these scams were, especially affecting those in remote areas through phishing schemes,” Sonu explained. His concern over this issue prompted him to write a film that not only reflects these real-life experiences but also educates the public on how to protect themselves from such fraud.

The film, with approximately 90% of its shooting completed, is in its final stages of production, with only 8-10 days left to wrap up. ‘Fateh’ aims to shed light on the serious issue of cybercrime and is set to be a compelling action drama that resonates with real-world concerns.