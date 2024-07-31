Ghudchadi premiere lit up with Raveena Tandon and Aruna Irani’s presence

In a dazzling celebration on Tuesday, Bollywood’s elite gathered in Mumbai for the launch of Sukhbir’s latest hit, “Punjabi Munde,” from the much-anticipated film ‘Ghudchadi’. The event was a vibrant showcase of star power and infectious energy, with notable attendees including Raveena Tandon, Aruna Irani, and Parth Samthaan.

The evening came alive with lively performances, as the cast and crew embraced the rhythms of Sukhbir’s song. Raveena Tandon and veteran actress Aruna Irani shared a memorable moment on stage, dancing gracefully to the beats. Khushalii Kumar also joined the festivities, showcasing her dance moves and adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Director Binnoy K. Gandhi and Producer Nidhi Dutta were present, sharing their enthusiasm for the film. The highlight of the night was the dynamic choreography by Ganesh Acharya, which, coupled with the live performances, left the audience buzzing with excitement.

The film’s trailer, which was released just days before the launch event, offers a glimpse into the intricate plot of ‘Ghudchadi’. The storyline centers on a love story between Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar’s characters, who are set to marry. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when Sanjay Dutt’s character, the father of Parth’s character Chirag, reconnects with his long-lost love, played by Raveena Tandon. This reunion creates a whirlwind of emotions and complications as both families navigate the complexities of their intertwined lives.

The trailer promises a delightful blend of song, dance, and drama, packed with heartfelt moments that highlight the film’s family-oriented theme. Fans of Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt are in for a treat as the pair reunites on screen after a significant hiatus, adding a layer of nostalgia to the film.

Director Binnoy K. Gandhi expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “Creating ‘Ghudchadi’ with such an exceptional cast has been an incredible experience. The trailer reflects the film’s essence as a quintessential family entertainer, filled with laughter, love, and engaging chaos.”

Producer Nidhi Dutta echoed this sentiment, noting, “We are thrilled to unveil the trailer for ‘Ghudchadi’. This film holds a special place in our hearts, echoing the emotional and entertaining qualities of classic films. The chemistry among the cast is enchanting, and we are confident that audiences will connect with the story just as deeply.”

‘Ghudchadi’, set to premiere on JioCinema Premium on August 9, promises to be a must-watch, offering a nostalgic and entertaining experience for viewers of all ages. The music, produced under the T-Series label, is sure to be a highlight, complementing the film’s vibrant and emotional narrative.