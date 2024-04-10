Fardeen Khan returns to acting after 14-year hiatus

Fardeen Khan, the Bollywood actor, is making a sensational return to the screen after a hiatus of 14 years. His comeback is nothing short of grandeur, as he joins forces with renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the highly anticipated web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

At the trailer launch event held in the national capital, Fardeen shared his excitement about portraying the character of Wali Mohammad in ‘Heeramandi’. Reflecting on his long absence from the limelight, he couldn’t help but express his gratitude for this remarkable opportunity. “It’s been a very long gap for me, it’s been almost 14 years. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity. I couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen,” he said, his emotions palpable.

Speaking of his collaboration with Bhansali, Fardeen praised the filmmaker’s unique approach to character development. He emphasized how Bhansali empowers actors to infuse depth into their roles. “His characters are very intricate and very complex. There’s nobody like him who writes characters,” Fardeen remarked. He also highlighted the enriching experience of working alongside Bhansali, acknowledging the director’s intuitive understanding of emotions and storytelling.

‘Heeramandi’ boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring luminaries such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Richa Chadha, among others. Scheduled for release on May 1, the series promises to transport audiences to the tumultuous era of the Indian freedom struggle. Against this backdrop, ‘Heeramandi’ weaves a captivating narrative of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

For Fardeen Khan, this project marks not only a return to the silver screen but also a chance to contribute his wealth of life experiences and wisdom to a compelling storyline. As the countdown to the release begins, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his triumphant comeback unfold onscreen.