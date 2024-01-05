Fardeen Khan responds to Zeenat Aman’s Qurbani set revelation

In a surprising revelation, veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently shared a throwback moment from her time working on the set of the 1980 film Qurbani, directed by the late Feroz Khan. The revelation unfolded when Aman took to Instagram to reminisce about her experience with the iconic director and actor.

In the Instagram post, Aman disclosed an incident where Feroz Khan, known for his charismatic personality, decided to dock her payment due to a one-hour delay on the Qurbani set. This unexpected move by the director, aimed at enforcing punctuality, left an indelible mark on the actress’s memory.

Adding an intriguing twist to the story, Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan’s son and a prominent actor himself, responded to Zeenat Aman’s post with a touch of humor and familial camaraderie. Fardeen shared the post on his Instagram story and addressed Aman as “aunty,” acknowledging her revelation about the pay cut. In a light-hearted manner, he revealed that the Khan family wasn’t spared either, as they received the ‘standard family discount’ of 25 percent.

Advertisement

Fardeen Khan’s response injected a playful note into the conversation, suggesting that Feroz Khan, if alive, would have thoroughly enjoyed Aman’s candid revelation. Fardeen wrote, “Khan Saab would have loved your post. He would have laughed out loud.” This exchange between the two actors showcased a glimpse of the lighthearted moments that unfolded behind the scenes during the making of Qurbani.

Zeenat Aman reciprocated Fardeen’s good-natured banter by re-sharing his Instagram story with a heart emoji, indicating a friendly exchange between the two film industry stalwarts. The revelation not only offered a peek into the dynamics of the Qurbani set but also highlighted the familial and humorous side of the late Feroz Khan, who left an enduring legacy in the world of Indian cinema.

Qurbani, released in 1980, featured Feroz Khan and Zeenat Aman in pivotal roles, showcasing their on-screen chemistry. The film, directed by Feroz Khan himself, also starred Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, and other notable actors. The behind-the-scenes anecdotes shared by Aman and Fardeen added a nostalgic touch to the rich history of Indian cinema, making fans reminisce about the golden era of Bollywood.