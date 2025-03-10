IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel gets emotional after winning best actress for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

The grand stage of the IIFA 2025 Awards witnessed a heartwarming moment as Nitanshi Goel took home the coveted Best Actress trophy for her performance in ‘Laapataa Ladies’. The young actress, who played Phool Kumari in Kiran Rao’s acclaimed film, was visibly emotional as she accepted the honor.

Draped in a stunning ruby-red gown, Nitanshi was presented the award by Bollywood stalwarts Boman Irani and Bobby Deol. But it wasn’t just the award that stole the spotlight—it was her raw, heartfelt reaction that truly resonated with the audience.

Speaking to ANI after her win, Nitanshi admitted she hadn’t seen it coming. “I wasn’t expecting this at all,” she confessed. “I was hoping ‘Laapataa Ladies’ would do well, but winning myself? That was beyond my imagination. The other nominees were incredible, and I admire all of them. I’m just overwhelmed with the love I’ve received.”

She also addressed the emotional breakdown on stage, saying, “I know, it’s becoming a thing now! But honestly, this award is a dream come true for any actor, and tonight, it’s my reality. I just couldn’t stop crying.”

In her IIFA acceptance speech, Nitanshi Goel dedicated the award to her mother and everyone who embraced her character, Phool. “This is for my mom, for everyone who loved Phool, and for those who accepted me—both as Nitanshi and Phool. A huge thanks to Kiran ma’am, Aamir sir, and the entire ‘Laapataa Ladies’ team. And of course, to the universe for making this happen.”

She later revealed that her first reaction after the announcement was sheer disbelief. “I cried, tried to gather my thoughts, and somehow managed a speech. Then, I rushed to hug my mom and Kiran ma’am—it was just a moment of pure joy.”

With this milestone now behind her, Nitanshi is eager to take on new projects and work with Bollywood’s biggest names. “There are so many people I’d love to collaborate with,” she said, before quickly adding, “But Shah Rukh sir tops the list! And then there’s Kartik Aaryan—I’d love to work with him too.”

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, ‘Laapataa Ladies’—also known internationally as ‘Lost Ladies’—released in 2023 and quickly became a fan favorite. The comedy-drama follows two newlywed brides who are mistakenly switched during a train ride, leading to a series of unexpected events.

Starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan alongside Nitanshi, the film won accolades for its engaging storytelling and strong performances. Although it didn’t make it to the Academy Awards longlist for Best International Feature, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has continued to receive love from audiences worldwide.