Fans demand ‘Black’ re-release alongside ‘Padmaavat’ on 20th anniversary

Ahead of the much-anticipated re-release of ‘Padmaavat’ on February 6, fans of Sanjay Leela Bhansali are calling for another of his iconic films, ‘Black’, to make a grand return to the big screen to mark its 20th anniversary.

Released in 2005, fans consider ‘Black’ as one of the finest films in Indian cinema. It has earned critical acclaim and winning three National Awards.

The movie’s powerful portrayal of a young deafblind woman, Michelle, played by Rani Mukerji, and her relationship with her compassionate but flawed teacher, Debraj, played by Amitabh Bachchan, captivated audiences across the country.

As the film approaches its two-decade milestone, fans are vocalizing their desire to see the movie on the big screen once more.

On social media platforms, users are rallying for a ‘Black’ re-release, with many expressing their love for the film’s emotional depth and storytelling.

One netizen tweeted, “As ‘Padmaavat’ is re-releasing soon, I feel that another movie that should come back to theaters is ‘Black’.”

Others have posted messages like, “We need ‘Black’ to be re-released!!! That masterpiece” and “When will ‘Black’ re-release? #SanjayLeelaBhansali when do we get to see this movie again in theatres.”

Released over 15 years ago, ‘Black’ remains a landmark film in Bhansali’s career. The film drew inspiration from the life of Helen Keller, with Bhansali first conceptualizing it after meeting disabled children while working on ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ in the 1990s.