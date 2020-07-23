It seems like B-town is going with a very tough phase. Amid the ongoing tension across the Bollywood industry, another news has taken social media by storm. According to the latest development, A-listed Bollywood celebs including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone could be questioned by Mumbai police after a scam of ‘fake followers’ has emerged on social media.

Many high profile personalities, builders and sportsperson are under scanner the racket allegedly involves international companies. According to the news reports, Mumbai police has been investigating the case with respect to the paid and fake followers.

There are around 176 accounts that will be reportedly interrogated by the Mumbai police.

According to media reports, Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey has stated that they have found around 54 firms who have a hand in the fake social media followers scam.

“We have investigated and found as many as 54 firms involved in this racket. SIT comprising the Crime Branch along with Cyber Cell has been formed which will help in investigating this case,” Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey was quoted as saying.

The news reports also state that a man named Abhishek Dinesh Daude has reportedly been arrested by the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police in relation to making fake social media accounts.

The news reports also add that an international social media marketing company called www.followerskart.com, is under the police scanner. The media reports state that Abhishek Dinesh Daude has claimed that he works for the foreign company.

The news broke after Bollywood singer Bhumi Trivedi found a fake profile of her name on social media. The person who had created the fake profile on Instagram would chat with people and would then use these screenshots to increase the followers.