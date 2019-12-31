Year 2019 has been a roller coaster ride for Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor. The actor who made his Bollywood debut with the film Ishaqzaade in 2012, has done 14 films to date. Now, when another decade is heading up, actor Arjun Kapoor has penned down his thoughts on his journey.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a new picture of himself, giving us some major winter fashion goals. He can be seen donning a grey coloured puffer jacket with black jeans. He paired his getup with brown shoes which is completing her look.

Alongside the picture, Arjun penned his heart out. He wrote a note, sharing his thoughts on the last decade.

He wrote, ” 2019 you taught me well… reminded me what a roller-coaster life is… I travelled I lived I laughed I cried… I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart… personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade… at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me… today as we close the decade I’m shooting my 14th film (sic).”

He further added, “Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it… I say this to anyone reading this right now… never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy… there are enough forces to pull u down every day trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling… when The Underdog wins it’s always a story worth telling… happy new year to all of you who love me & maybe who don’t… follow your dreams this decade… u never know what the future holds for u or any of us… big love (sic).”

After her step-mother Sridevi’s death in 2018, Arjun built a bond with step sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and, this year, their bond seemed to have grown.

On the work front, Arjun was part of two projects this year – India’s Most Wanted and Panipat. Though both the films did moderately well at the box office, Arjun was lauded for his performance in them.

Next Year, the actor is looking forward to the release of his two films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and an untitled project by director Kaashvie Nair.