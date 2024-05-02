Esha Deol celebrates Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s 44th wedding anniversary

Esha Deol took to social media to celebrate her parents’ milestone as Dharmendra and Hema Malini marked 44 years of marriage today.

Sharing a heartwarming snapshot of the couple, Esha’s post captured the essence of their enduring love. In the photo, Hema Malini leaned affectionately against Dharmendra, radiating grace in a floral ensemble, while Dharmendra exuded charm in a green shirt.

Accompanying the picture was a touching message from Esha, expressing her adoration and love for her parents on their special day.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

The union of Dharmendra and Hema Malini in 1980 brought forth a beautiful family, including daughters Esha and Ahana Deol. While Hema is Dharmendra’s second wife, their love story blossomed amidst the backdrop of Bollywood’s glitz and glamour, stemming from their initial encounter on the sets of “Tum Haseen Main Jawan” in 1970.

Away from the silver screen, Dharmendra continues to enchant audiences with his recent appearance in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” and his upcoming project “Ikkis” directed by Sriram Raghavan. Meanwhile, Hema Malini balances her cinematic legacy with a dedicated political career, currently vying for reelection from Mathura under the BJP banner.

Esha and Ahana, standing by their mother’s side, recently lent their support during her campaign trail in Mathura. Reflecting on the development initiatives in the region, Esha commended the efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of Mathura and Vrindavan.

Expressing optimism about her mother’s electoral prospects, Esha acknowledged the unwavering support from the residents of Mathura, underscoring their pivotal role in Hema Malini’s journey.