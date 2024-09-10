Dumroo: Electrifying song of Sector 36 is OUT

Get ready for a powerful musical experience with the release of “Dumroo,” the latest track from the upcoming crime thriller ‘Sector 36’, starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal. The song, now available as part of the film’s dynamic soundtrack, combines intense energy and devotional spirit, driven by the strong vocals of Mohit Chauhan and Anupam Amod. ‘Sector 36’ is set to stream on Netflix starting September 13, produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

“Dumroo” is not your average song; it’s a high-octane blend of modern beats and devotional chants, paying tribute to Lord Shiva. The music packs a punch, capturing the adrenaline of the film’s thrilling atmosphere and delivering a surge of energy to listeners. Chauhan, known for his ability to evoke deep emotions through his singing, teams up with Dhunkey, the song’s lyricist and composer, to create a track that’s both timeless and contemporary. Dhunkey masterfully weaves traditional elements with a modern touch, creating an auditory experience that reflects the intensity of the film’s most dramatic scenes.

Vikrant Massey, one of the film’s lead actors, expressed his admiration for the song, stating, “Dumroo embodies the heart of ‘Sector 36’. The energy is infectious—it hits you deep and mirrors the film’s high-stakes intensity. Every time I listen to it, my adrenaline spikes, and I believe audiences will feel the same.”

Mohit Chauhan also shared his experience with the track, saying, “The beats and lyrics are so powerful; they filled me with immense energy while recording. The song’s tribute to Lord Shiva really taps into something primal, and I hope it inspires listeners just as much as it did me.”

Deepak Dobriyal, who co-stars in the movie, highlighted the song’s unique blend of devotion and contemporary style, calling it “pure adrenaline” and the perfect backdrop for the film. Dhunkey described “Dumroo” as a call to awaken the inner fire within us, channeling the unstoppable energy of Lord Shiva through the song’s melody and rhythm.