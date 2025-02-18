Divya Dutta shares BTS moments as ‘Chhaava’ hits ₹100 crore

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta, who plays Maharani Soyarabai in ‘Chhaava’, is celebrating the film’s massive success by sharing some special behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer, directed by Laxman Utekar, has struck gold at the box office, crossing ₹100 crore within just three days of its release.

Taking to social media, Divya Dutta posted a video collage of unseen photos from the ‘Chhaava’ sets. In one of the images, she is seen in full costume alongside director Laxman Utekar, while another captures a candid moment with Vicky Kaushal.

Expressing her gratitude, she captioned the post, “Standing tall with the two tall men of ‘Chhaava’ creating magic! @vickykaushal09 @laxman.utekar. Behind the scenes from a film that’s receiving so much love! @maddockfilms.”

The historical drama, which also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna, portrays the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant Maratha warrior. Vicky Kaushal, who essays the titular role, has been receiving widespread appreciation for his performance.

In a recent interview with ANI, the actor opened up about the challenges of playing such an iconic figure. “This was the toughest role of my career. It required immense discipline, both physically and mentally. Preparing for a character like Sambhaji Maharaj wasn’t just a one-month commitment—it took almost two years of dedication,” he shared.

The film transports audiences back to the late 17th century, beginning with Sambhaji Maharaj’s coronation in 1681.