According to a recent report surfacing on the internet, actress Disha Patani’s father deputy SP Jagdish Patani has tested positive for COVID-19. Disha’s father is deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the UP power department. The report further stated that he had tested positive for COVID-19 along with two other officers. However, Disha Patani’s team has denied such reports.

According to Pinkvilla, Disha’s father is absolutely fine. In the conversation with the entertainment portal, her team said, “He is fine,” and quashed all such reports of him testing positive for COVID 19. The reports doing rounds also stated that post Disha’s father’s testing positive for coronavirus, apparently the zonal chief engineer’s office also was shut down for 48 hours. However, now Disha’s team has denied all such reports of her father Jagdish Patani testing positive for COVID 19.

Meanwhile, amidst lockdown, Disha has been making most of her time with her pets. She keeps on giving glimpse of the same on her social media handle. On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and is helmed by Prabhu Deva.