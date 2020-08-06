Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s father and two other officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Disha’s father, Jagdish Patani, is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here.

Jagdish Patani and the two other officers were investigating a transformer scam. They had come to Bareilly from Lucknow.

Following their corona test reports, the zonal chief engineer’s office has been closed for the next 48 hours.