Disha Patani’s directorial debut ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ BTS revealed

Highly regarded actress in Indian cinema, Disha Patani, is gearing up to make her directorial debut with a music video titled “Kyun Karu Fikar.” The teaser and poster for this project recently rolled out. They generated a significant excitement among her fans. To further delight her supporters, Disha shared exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the song, which will release tomorrow.

In her social media post, Disha Patani expressed her excitement ahead of the release, sharing a BTS video from her directorial debut “Kyun Karu Fikar.” She playfully mentioned that she couldn’t think of a suitable caption for the video, showcasing her directing skills with a cheerful demeanor. As soon as the video surfaced online, her fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with their support.

Even Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, chimed in, expressing her pride in Disha’s achievement.

The BTS video offers a glimpse of Disha’s preparations for the shoot and her enjoyment of her directorial debut.

Disha Patani’s captivating dance moves in songs like “Hui Malang,” “Slow Motion,” and “Do You Love Me” have earned her recognition.

“Kyun Karu Fikar” promises to be a unique music video, with a global appeal evident in the released assets. The song carries a carefree anthem vibe, and fans are eagerly awaiting Disha’s directorial skills on display in this project.

On the professional front, Disha Patani’s upcoming projects include “Yodha” opposite Siddharth Malhotra, as well as “Kanguva” and “Suriya 42.” Additionally, she will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in “Project K.” The director of the movie is Nag Ashwin. The film made history as the first Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. It is officially titled “Kalki 2898 AD,”