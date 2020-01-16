Disha Patani has been in the news ever since the trailer of the film Malang has dropped. In the trailer, Disha can be seen flaunting her body and a new boho-chic look. The actress is always going a notch up with the acting skills with every project. Malang came no easy and required the actress to undergo some special training in quite a few fields.

Disha underwent special training and learned how to ride ATV Bike and mastered the process in a day as a beginner as it is definitely a task to ride on bumpy roads and these bikes are really heavy in weight as well. The actress also trained for an underwater kissing scene. The actress passed all the training with utmost grace which is evident in all the recent units that have come out.

Disha proves that she puts her entire hard work and effort even into the smallest of things and doesn’t step back at all. The actress is also open to experimenting with her content and also is grateful to the director’s vision for such endeavours.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, hitting theatres on February 7th. Teaming up with Salman Khan again, Disha will also be romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

