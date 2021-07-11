Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani set the temperature soaring with her latest picture dressed in a leopard print bikini on social media.

Disha on Sunday posted a new picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen posing on the beach flaunting her perfect hourglass body dressed in a leopard print tiny bikini.

In the background, the sea can be seen and the sun rays falling over her perfect skin adds to a radiant glow.

To caption the image, Disha dropped a “sun” emoji.

Moments after the actress posted the photograph, Krishna Shroff, a close friend of Disha put a few “hot” emojis in the comment section.

Speaking about her work, she was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release of the year, “Radhe”. She also has “Ek Villain Returns” along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama “KTina”.