Director Karan Butani’s ‘Ruslaan’: A tale of rebellion and redemption

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping ride with Director Karan L Butani’s latest action-thriller, ‘Ruslaan’, featuring the dynamic duo of Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa.

‘Ruslaan’ tells the gripping tale of a young man named Ruslaan, who dares to defy societal norms and embark on a journey of self-discovery. Packed with action and suspense, this movie promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, with unexpected twists and turns that will leave you breathless.

Director Karan Butani shared his excitement about the film, emphasizing that its narrative draws inspiration from real-life events and incidents, making it a relatable yet thrilling experience for the audience. He highlighted the element of geopolitics woven into the storyline, providing a contemporary backdrop that adds depth to the plot.

Aayush Sharma, who plays the titular character, brings depth and intensity to Ruslaan’s persona, embodying a conflicted soul torn between his passion for music and the harsh realities of life. Meanwhile, Sushrii Mishraa makes her debut in a powerful role, portraying a character with a strong moral compass and unwavering determination.

The film also features seasoned actor Jagapathi Babu, whose portrayal of Ruslaan’s father adds a layer of calmness and gravitas to the narrative. Karan Butani praised Babu’s natural demeanor, which perfectly aligns with the character he portrays.

Speaking about the significance of the film’s themes, Aayush Sharma emphasized its relevance to contemporary India, delving into issues of identity and societal expectations. He revealed that ‘Ruslaan’ reflects the current geopolitical landscape of the country, offering a thought-provoking commentary on the challenges faced by individuals in today’s world.

Sushrii Mishraa echoed Aayush’s sentiments, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to portray a character that embodies strength, conviction, and independence. She described her role as empowering and morally-driven, adding depth to the film’s narrative.

With its captivating trailer already generating buzz among audiences, ‘Ruslaan’ is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece that transcends boundaries and captivates hearts. Produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the film is set to hit theaters on April 26, promising viewers an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with action, drama, and intrigue.