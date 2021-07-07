Renowned Bollywood actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan, world-famous as Dilip Kumar, passed away here on Wednesday morning after prolonged bouts of illnesses, his family and aides said.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” said the thespian’s longtime aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet at daybreak.

Farooqui said that the grief-struck family is discussing the funeral modalities and the last rites are likely to be held at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery in Santacruz west, around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues.

Around 9.30 a.m., an ambulance carrying Dilip Kumar’s body left for his home in Bandra west, with his wife of 55-years Saira Banu Khan accompanying along with some family members.

Just two days ago, Saira Banu Khan had tweeted about his improving medical condition, since her husband had been keeping unwell recently.

But that was a short-lived glimmer of hope and he passed away around dawn Wednesday, plunging Bollywood, his billions of fans, followers and admirers around the world into gloom.