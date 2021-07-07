Condolences continue pouring in for Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, who passed away early on Wednesday. The film fraternity, including celebrities, actors, filmmakers and singers among others, have been posting on social media to mourn the demise of the thespian.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who has directed Dilip Kumar in films like “Vidhaata”, “Karma” and “Saudagar”, tweeted: “Saddest day of my life. Dilip saheb Yusuf bhai gone My personal loss of my most precious idol. No words. RIP SAHEB.”

Actor John Abraham wrote: “Rest in peace, Sir! #DilipKumar.”

Actor Paresh Rawal wrote: “Alvida Yusuf Saab.”

Actor Kabir Bedi tweeted: “The passing of legendary Dilip Kumar truly marks the end of an era. He was the last to leave of Bollywood’s triumvirate of iconic superstars: Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand #DilipKumar, all of whom I had the honour of knowing. Rest in peace, Dilip Saab. Your films have immortalised you.”

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra recalled: “Many many years ago Dilip Saab had called some of us to his house. I remember Ketan Mehta and Govind Nihalani being there among others. He wanted us to make short films on communal harmony. I wish we had taken a picture! What a man. What an actor! Thank you, Sir!”

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wrote: “Deepest condolences to Saira ji and family. RIP @TheDilipKumar saab.”

Actress Raveena Tandon posted: “A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled, A true Giant, a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar Omshanti.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared: “No One like you!!! Have a great Journey from here on Master…. saadar naman. Rest in Peace.”

Singer Adnan Sami tweeted: “I am so heartbroken by d news that the ‘King of Cinema’ DILIP KUMAR has passed away. I admired him as an actor & respected him as he was my fathers first cousin frm Peshawar. Therefore I called him Yusuf ‘Lala’. He was very loving to me. ‘Khuda Paiman Lala jan’. #DilipKumar.”

Actor Suniel Shetty tweeted: “Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace!”

Actress Renuka Shahane posted: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incomparable legend Dilip Kumar sahab. RIP. His unsurpassed artistry has inspired and will continue to inspire actors all over the world. My heartfelt condolences to Sairaji and his family. He is immortal through his art.”

Actor Arshad Warsi tweeted: “We have lost the greatest actor Indian cinema has known. Dilip sahab was and will always be the bench mark of stardom and immense talent. I am glad he lived a full and loved life… you were and will always be in our prayers… KHUDA HAFIZ…”

Composer Vishal Dadlani shared: “@TheDilipKumar saab makes human mortality seem powerless when compared to a life well-lived. He’ll always be with us. His work, his dignity, his artistic influence, his memory is woven into the fabric of Indian culture, forever. Condolences to Saira Banu ji. #DilipKumar.”

Actress Urmila Matondkar wrote: “Deepest condolences to smt #SairaBanu ji.. May the Almighty give her strength to bear this great loss.”

Actor Aftab Shivdasani expressed: “Heroes get remembered but legends never die. Thank you for inspiring millions all over the world. Rest in glory Dilip sahab. An institution. An era. Prayers for your soul and deepest condolences to your family.”

Actress Esha Deol posted: “#DilipKumar ji we will miss you. Deepest condolences to #SairaBanu ji & the family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Ronit Roy wrote: “Rest In Peace Yusuf Sahab/ Dilip Sahab. Will never forget the Hot brun pao and butter.”

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan shared: “I must have been all of 4 yrs old whn i saw my 1st stampede.. @TheDilipKumar had walked into a wedding reception, the guests went mad, especially the women, the stage broke! there was hysteria. #LEGEND.. my deepest condolences to #Sairaji n his family. His legacy continues.”

Actor Vijay Varma posted: “Both and institution and a scholar in artistic pursuit.. there will never be anyone like you. Rest in glory King Dilip Kumar.”

Actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted: “Rest in the highest realms of glory Sir….thank you for driving our cinema towards the echelons of excellence. #RIPDilipKumar.”

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared: “Legend forever. Rest in peace #DilipKumar sahab. You will live in our hearts forever. Prayers and condolences to Saira ji, the family and fans.”

Actress Diana Penty tweeted: “#DilipKumar Sahab, you are and will forever be, a legend. My deepest condolences to Saira Banu Ji and the family. May he rest in peace.”