Dil Thaam Ke: Huma Qureshi brings the heat in Maalik’s new dance track

The team behind the much-awaited film ‘Maalik’ just dropped a brand-new song, and it’s already making waves! Titled ‘Dil Thaam Ke’, the track is a vibrant, energetic number with Huma Qureshi taking center stage in a bold, massy avatar.

The song, which promises to get everyone grooving, is composed by the popular music duo Sachin-Jigar and features powerful vocals by Rashmeet Kaur and Rana Majumdar.

The lyrics, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, bring a punchy vibe that perfectly matches the high-tempo beats.

For Huma Qureshi, filming this song was a special moment amidst her packed schedule. Talking about her experience, she shared, “I’ve been juggling multiple shoots, but this song was such a fun break. When Jayu (Jay Shewakramani) approached me for this, I said yes immediately. I love dancing, and performing on ‘Dil Thaam Ke’ was such a blast! People will get to see me in a completely massy, high-energy look. The shoot went a little over time on the final day—I was on set for more than 16 hours—but honestly, it was totally worth it! And working with Raj again was just the icing on the cake.”

Huma also hyped up the release on Instagram, posting, “Kariye Maalik ke jashn mein Mallika @iamhumaq ka swagat, #DilThaamKe rahiye… aag lagne wali hai! Song out now. #Maalik se milne aa jaana 11 July ko sirf cinema gharon mein!”

(Translation: “Join the celebration of Maalik and welcome Mallika, stay tuned… it’s going to be fire! Song out now. Meet Maalik in cinemas from July 11!”)

In the video, Huma’s sizzling dance moves and lively screen presence are sure to grab attention. This is the second song released from the film’s album.

The first track, ‘Naamumkin’, which featured Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, had already set high expectations.

‘Maalik’ is shaping up to be a full-on action entertainer. Directed by Pulkit, the film brings together an impressive cast, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Anshumaan Pushkar, Swanand Kirkire, along with Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.

The movie has backing of Kumar Taurani’s Tips Films in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films and will theatres on July 11.

Interestingly, the official announcement of ‘Maalik’ came out on Rajkummar Rao’s 40th birthday. Sharing his excitement back then, Rao had posted his first look with the caption, “Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi,” inviting fans into Maalik’s world.