Khushi Kapoor to have 8 minute monologue in ‘Loveyapa’

Actress Khushi Kapoor, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Loveyapa’, has delivered an eight minute monologue in the film.

The film also stars Junaid Khan, and the actress’ monologue in the film is touted to be one of its standout moments.

In ‘Loveyapa’, the monologue, according to insiders, is a pivotal scene that will showcase her acting prowess, and it is described as a raw, heart-wrenching reflection on love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Her co-star, Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, plays the male lead in the film.

‘Loveyapa’, touches upon modern romance, and offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. The film is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2025.

Earlier, the actress attended the haldi ceremony of Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap.

She took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from the haldi ceremony. In one the videos Khushi was seen applying haldi on Aaliyah. Another video shows Aaliyah sharing a kiss with her fiance.

Khushi wrote in the caption, “Haldi morning”.

The actress was seen donning a yellow coloured ethnic outfit as per the theme of the wedding festivity.

Khushi is the sister of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. She made her debut with ‘The Archies’ which was directed by Zoya Akhtar. In the film, she was seen essaying the role of Betty Cooper in ‘The Archies’ in which she starred alongside Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

The film is a live-action adaptation of ‘The Archies’, a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960’s animated cartoon, ‘The Archie Show’. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar.