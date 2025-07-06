Dhurandhar teaser X (Twitter) reviews: Internet erupts over power-packed first look

Arjun Rampal breaks the mold in first look of Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’
Sporting a gritty, unconventional look complete with a golden tooth, thick grey beard, vintage-style metallic sunglasses, Rampal’s character is instantly arresting.
Dhurandhar teaser X (Twitter) reviews: Ranveer Singh knows how to make a statement, and this time, he did it on his birthday. On July 6, the actor surprised fans by unveiling the much-awaited first look of his upcoming action-thriller ‘Dhurandhar’.
The reveal instantly set social media on fire, with fans flooding platforms with excitement, admiration, and speculation.
Slated for a global release on December 5, 2025, ‘Dhurandhar’ is already being touted as one of next year’s most ambitious cinematic spectacles. The man behind the camera is none other than Aditya Dhar, the National Award-winning director of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.
But it’s not just Ranveer who’s commanding attention. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal joining the lineup.
The first-look poster is gritty and intense. Ranveer, with a rugged avatar and fierce gaze, looks battle-ready, quite literally. Dressed in combat gear, against a backdrop that hints at chaos and conflict, the image speaks volumes without saying a word.
As soon as the first look dropped, fans rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. Some called it “Ranveer’s most badass look ever,” while others dubbed ‘Dhurandhar’ the “film to beat in 2025.”
Not gonna lie, I’m showing up for that cast #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/q43yACQwcW
— ZeMo (@ZeM6108) July 6, 2025
Goosebumps for real, it’ll be crazy! #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/VuBkCh7fZ7
— M (@justlikethatM) July 6, 2025
Bollywood is F*cking back.#Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/qKz9PlpkDM
— GOPAL (@HiGopalHere) July 6, 2025
#Dhurandhar is shaping up to be a banger❗
Haven’t seen #RanveerSingh look this good in a while. pic.twitter.com/TXJbLQsGka
— Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) July 6, 2025
Great thing about this teaser is just not his only good acting and raw massy look but his hairs are real #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/AHrHRExCBa
— Aman (@Donajcr) July 6, 2025
Akshaye Khanna really communicated the vibe of his character in just 2 seconds. My GOAT #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/2ArXCeJdPO
— KshackUp (@KshackUp) July 6, 2025
One of the best casting in recent times #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/KpzXHh9Vh3
— (@hr_SATYA_) July 6, 2025
He is coming to rule #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/3xcmNKG7Q7
— FA (@fatiim9rs) July 6, 2025
Aditya Dhar f*cking killed it
Ranveer ⚡️
And the cast looks so badass#Dhurandhar Teaser is Bawaal pic.twitter.com/GEBbXinU6n
— CineRanker (@CineRanker) July 6, 2025
While the makers are still keeping story details under wraps, the combination of a seasoned director, a powerhouse cast, and an adrenaline-fueled aesthetic is enough to generate massive buzz.
This isn’t the first time Ranveer has used his birthday to give fans something memorable, but ‘Dhurandhar’ might be his most explosive gift yet.
