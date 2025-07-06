Dhurandhar teaser X (Twitter) reviews: Internet erupts over power-packed first look

Dhurandhar teaser X (Twitter) reviews: Ranveer Singh knows how to make a statement, and this time, he did it on his birthday. On July 6, the actor surprised fans by unveiling the much-awaited first look of his upcoming action-thriller ‘Dhurandhar’.

The reveal instantly set social media on fire, with fans flooding platforms with excitement, admiration, and speculation.

Slated for a global release on December 5, 2025, ‘Dhurandhar’ is already being touted as one of next year’s most ambitious cinematic spectacles. The man behind the camera is none other than Aditya Dhar, the National Award-winning director of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

But it’s not just Ranveer who’s commanding attention. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal joining the lineup.

The first-look poster is gritty and intense. Ranveer, with a rugged avatar and fierce gaze, looks battle-ready, quite literally. Dressed in combat gear, against a backdrop that hints at chaos and conflict, the image speaks volumes without saying a word.

As soon as the first look dropped, fans rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. Some called it “Ranveer’s most badass look ever,” while others dubbed ‘Dhurandhar’ the “film to beat in 2025.”

Here are some ‘Dhurandhar’ teaser reviews on X:

While the makers are still keeping story details under wraps, the combination of a seasoned director, a powerhouse cast, and an adrenaline-fueled aesthetic is enough to generate massive buzz.

This isn’t the first time Ranveer has used his birthday to give fans something memorable, but ‘Dhurandhar’ might be his most explosive gift yet.