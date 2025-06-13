Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se: Dharmendra and Arbaaz set to share screen once again

After nearly three decades, Bollywood is all ready to witness the reunion of two familiar faces — Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan. The veteran stars, who last worked together in the 1998 blockbuster ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’, will now be sharing screen space in their new film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se’.

The announcement has already sparked excitement among fans who have long admired their on-screen chemistry.

The upcoming film is production of Ronnie Rodrigues, Chairman and Managing Director of Pearl Group of Companies, who is also the owner of Cinebuster Magazine Pvt. Ltd. Interestingly, Rodrigues is not just producing the film; he has also written its story and penned the lyrics for its songs.

The film’s muhurat (auspicious launch) ceremony recently took place in Mumbai, bringing together a glittering line-up of Bollywood personalities. The event was attended by well-known names including Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Malavade, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, actress Kangana Sharma, lyricist Sudhakar Sharma, Udit Narayan, Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty, Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, and Sonu Baggad.

Adding to the special moment, legendary singer Udit Narayan gave an exclusive live performance of an unreleased track from the movie, offering fans a taste of the music that awaits.

Speaking about the project, Dharmendra was all praise. He affectionately described the film as a “mix veg”— a delightful combination of emotions, drama, and entertainment.

Reminiscing about his earlier collaboration with Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra expressed genuine excitement about working together again after so many years.

“I had a great time working with Arbaaz in ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ and I’m really looking forward to this new journey,” he shared.

Arbaaz Khan was equally enthusiastic about reuniting with the legendary actor. He said that working with Dharmendra again feels like his career has come full circle.

“It’s an honour to be back on set with Dharam ji. He is an institution in himself. This project holds a special place in my heart. I also want to wish Ronnie Rodrigues and his entire team the very best. Ronnie’s sons are also part of the film, which makes this journey even more exciting,” Arbaaz said.

‘Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se’ is under the banner of PBC Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd. The film is directorial of Sabir Sheikh, with Keerti Kadam as the Associate Producer and Nisar Akhtar as the writer. The music for the film will be composed by the duo Dilip Sen–Sameer Sen.

Other key names in the team include Naushad Parkar as Director of Photography, Mohan Baggad handling action direction, Himanshu Jhunjhunwala as the Executive Producer, and Ekta Jain in charge of casting.

The film’s shoot is going to begin soon, and if all goes as planned, ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se’ will hit theatres in November 2025.