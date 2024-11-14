‘Dhamaal 4’ set to roll in 2024, reveals Jaaved Jaaferi

Bollywood comedy fans, rejoice! Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, known for his memorable role in the beloved comedy film ‘Dhamaal’ (2007), has shared exciting news about the return of the iconic franchise. During a recent interview with ANI, Jaaferi confirmed that ‘Dhamaal 4’ is officially in the works and that filming is expected to kick off early next year.

The ‘Dhamaal’ series, directed by Indra Kumar, has long been a favorite in India’s comedy genre. Jaaved Jaaferi, along with co-stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Aashish Chaudhary, brought the laugh riot to life in 2007 with the first installment, which quickly became a hit.

The success led to two sequels: ‘Double Dhamaal’ in 2011 and ‘Total Dhamaal’ in 2019, each bringing its own fresh storyline while staying true to the franchise’s signature slapstick humor.

When asked about his favorite film in the series, Jaaferi shared that the original ‘Dhamaal’ holds a special place in his heart.

“The first one was the best, for me,” he said, reminiscing about his role as the lovable, bumbling Manav. He added that the fourth film promises more fun and excitement, with shooting scheduled to start “early next year.”

Aside from discussing the franchise, Jaaferi offered his insights on how comedy and filmmaking have evolved over the years. “Art reflects life, and life reflects art,” he explained. “Cinema changes as the world changes. Unless it’s a period piece, films have to mirror what’s happening in society.” He compared the evolution of cinema to shifts in music over the decades, highlighting how creativity adapts with time.

In addition to his work on ‘Dhamaal 4’, Jaaferi will soon appear in the upcoming series ‘The Magic of Shiri’, alongside Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The show, created by Birsa Dasgupta, follows the journey of a woman pursuing her dreams in the mystical world of magic. The trailer, recently unveiled, has sparked anticipation for the series, set to premiere on JioCinema Premium on November 14.