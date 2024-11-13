The ‘Baazigar’ of Bollywood, SRK, is in talks for the film’s sequel

OG SRK fans unite! The film that gave King Khan his breakthrough role as a leading man, ‘Baazigar’ is up for a sequel. Over, the years, the film has gained a cult status among SRK fans. Almost every Bollywood cinephile has once said the dialogue “Haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hai.” Now, years, later Ratan Jain has hinted ‘Baazigar 2’ is on the cards.

The 1993 film proved pivotal for SRK’s career as it gave the superstar his breakthrough as a leading actor. Today, cinephiles celebrate Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘king of romance,’ however, his initial solo hits showcased him as an anti-hero or a villain. ‘Baazigar’ was the actor’s first as an anti-hero which paved the way for ‘Darr’ featuring SRK as the antagonist. The films amassed SRK immense fame, iterating his diverse range.

In a recent interaction with Etimes, producer Ratan Jain confirmed that the sequel to ‘Baazigar’ will “definitely be made.” He added that he has been in constant touch with the superstar for ‘Baazigar 2.’ However, the film is still in the discussion stage. This emphasises that the project will take a couple of years to materialise. “We keep talking to Shah Rukh about Baazigar 2, but not much has happened, but it will definitely be made.”

Advertisement

In the film, SRK holds a personal vendetta against a business tycoon who maliciously took over his father’s business. Vowing revenge, SRK seduces his daughters. He does this to manoeuvre his way into the business and eventually overtake it. However, things take a turn when the younger daughter gets suspicious of SRK and her older sister’s death. Apart from SRK, the film featured Kajol as the younger daughter and marked Shilpa Shetty’s debut, who played the elder daughter. The film, fuelled by a thrilling storyline, an ensemble cast, and chart-busting tracks, emerged as a blockbuster.

Also Read: Reel gets Real: Salman Khan’s lyricist sent the actor threats to publicise song; arrested

Created on a budget of 4 crores, ‘Baazigar’ racked up around 8 crores at the box office. The film received 10 nominations at the Filmfare Awards. These included- Best Film, Best Supporting Actress and Best Female Debut (both for Shetty). The title won 4 awards including Best Actor (Khan) and Best Music Director (Anu Malik). The film is based on Ira Levin’s 1953 novel ‘A Kiss Before Dying’ and its 1991 film eponymous adaptation. Ace directorial duo Abbas-Mastan helmed the thriller.

Moving ahead, Shah Rukh Khan’s next is Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’ with Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan.