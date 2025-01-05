‘Deva’ teaser: Shahid Kapoor shows high-octane action and intense stunts

Shahid Kapoor’s much-anticipated action thriller ‘Deva’ has unveiled its teaser, and it’s everything fans hoped for and more.

The high-energy preview introduces Kapoor in an electrifying new role, as a rebellious cop navigating a dangerous world of deceit, conspiracy, and high-stakes action.

Advertisement

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, ‘Deva’ promises to be a thrilling ride, packed with intense stunts, heart-racing chases, and jaw-dropping fight sequences.

Advertisement

The ‘Deva’ teaser showcases Kapoor’s powerful portrayal of the titular character, Deva, a police officer determined to crack a high-profile case.

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ takes viewers on a rollercoaster journey as the cop dives deeper into a web of betrayal and intrigue.

The film’s fast-paced narrative is heightened by its pulse-pounding soundtrack, which complements the high-octane action sequences.

Shahid Kapoor’s electrifying dance performance in the teaser adds an extra layer of excitement, giving fans a glimpse of his signature style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The teaser has already set social media ablaze, with fans buzzing about Kapoor’s transformation into a fierce, no-nonsense cop. He shared the teaser on social media with the caption, “D day is here. Machana chalu,” signaling the beginning of the action-packed journey.

Alongside Kapoor, ‘Deva’ also stars Pooja Hegde in a significant role as a journalist. The film is set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025, marking Shahid’s return to the big screen after almost a year. His last appearance was in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, alongside Kriti Sanon.