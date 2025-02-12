Deepika Padukone’s exam stress tips at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

Deepika Padukone, known for her work in films and her advocacy for mental health, addressed students at the eighth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2025.

The event, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provided a platform for students to discuss exam-related stress and find ways to manage it effectively. Speaking candidly, Deepika shared her thoughts on handling pressure and maintaining a balanced approach during exams.

She emphasized the importance of focusing on what is within one’s control rather than worrying about the outcome. Stressing that preparation is something students can manage, she advised them to concentrate on their studies.

She encouraged students to express their worries to parents, teachers, or anyone they trust, explaining that identifying stress and talking about it is a crucial step in overcoming it.

In addition to emotional support, she highlighted meditation, exercise, and a structured routine as ways to ease stress and maintain mental well-being.

Reflecting on her school days, Deepika recalled her deep interest in extracurricular activities, from sports to fashion and dance. She described herself as a lively and mischievous child who thrived in such environments.

Unlike many students who face academic pressure from their families, she shared that her parents never forced her to chase high marks. Instead, they encouraged her to explore her passions.

She urged parents to recognize their children’s unique abilities and support their interests rather than imposing rigid academic expectations.

When asked about her success mantra, she spoke about three key aspects. First, having clarity about what one wants to do in life is essential. Second, self-belief plays a crucial role in achieving goals. While challenges and failures are inevitable, confidence in one’s abilities helps overcome them.

Lastly, she stressed the importance of enjoying the journey rather than viewing success as a destination. Mistakes, she said, are likely to happen, but one should see them as learning experiences rather than setbacks.

As an advocate for mental health, Deepika spoke about the significance of sleep, calling it a “superpower” that is often underestimated on Pariksha pe Charcha. She reminded students that good sleep, proper hydration, and fresh air are simple yet effective ways to take care of their mental health.

Spending time in daylight and stepping outside, even briefly, can have a positive impact on overall well-being. Most importantly, she urged students not to hesitate to seek help when needed, reinforcing that asking for support is a sign of strength, not weakness.

The ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ initiative, started in 2018, has become an annual event where Prime Minister Modi interacts with students to help them deal with exam stress.

During the pandemic, it shifted online, but in recent years, it has returned to an interactive session at Talkatora Stadium. The 2025 edition broadcast was live across multiple platforms, including the Prime Minister’s social media handles and YouTube.