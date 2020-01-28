Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be starring in the Indian adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern. The duo announced their new project on Monday. The Intern is an Indian adaption of Nancy Meyers’ 2015 comedy-drama of the same name.

Rishi Kapoor and Deepika will essay roles enacted by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the 2015 film, which also features Rene Russo, Anders Holm, Andrew Rannells, Adam DeVine and Zack Pearlman in supporting roles.

Deepika is also one of the producers of the film. The actress made her debut as a producer with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak recently. The Intern marks Deepika’s second production.

Announcing the film, Deepika wrote on Twitter, “Thrilled to present my nextThe Indian adaptation of #TheIntern A 2021 release! Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure See you at the movies! @chintskap (sic).”

The Hollywood film tells the story of a 70-year-old man named Ben Whittaker who applies to a senior citizen intern program post his retirement.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analysts Taran Adarsh also took to his official Instagram handle to share the news announcement.

Sharing the poster, Adarsh wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL… #RishiKapoor and #DeepikaPadukone in #Indian adaptation of #Hollywood film #TheIntern… Azure Entertainment and Warner Bros India will collaborate on the film… Produced by Sunir Kheterpal and #DeepikaPadukone… 2021 release (sic).”

The Nancy Meyers directorial received rave reviews from critics when it was released.

Further details about the Indian adaptation are under wraps