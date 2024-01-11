Deepika fights over pizza with Hrithik Roshan in birthday post

In celebration of actor Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, his ‘Fighter’ co-star Deepika Padukone shared a heartfelt birthday post for him.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Deepika posted an unseen photo on her stories with the caption, “May you forever nurture your inner child @hrithikroshan.”

In the candid picture, Deepika and Hrithik, with their arms intertwined, are caught in a playful struggle for a slice of pizza.

Shortly after the ‘Piku’ actor shared the image, it quickly went viral on social media.

Deepika and Hrithik are set to appear together in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter.’ This collaboration marks their first-ever on-screen venture.

‘Fighter’ is scheduled to hit theaters on January 25 and features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles alongside Hrithik and Deepika.

To mark Hrithik’s 50th birthday, the ‘Fighter’ team treated fans with an intriguing behind-the-scenes video showcasing the actor’s transformation into an Air Force officer on the film set.

Recently, the film’s makers unveiled the official teaser, which received an overwhelming response. The 1 minute 14-second teaser showcases Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni), and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky) fighting for the country.

The teaser features the lead cast performing aerial stunts in jets, a party track with the cast, and a passionate kissing scene between Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser concludes on a high note with the tune of ‘Sujlam Suflam’ playing as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film was primarily shot at Indian air bases with real Sukhois and Indian fighter planes.

In addition to ‘Fighter,’ Hrithik is set to appear in the action thriller film ‘War 2.’

Meanwhile, Deepika has her plate full with the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘The Intern.’ (ANI)