Deepa Sahi Reflects on doing intimate scenes with Shah Rukh Khan

Deepa Sahi, who shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Ketan Mehta’s ‘Maya Memsaab’, recently reflected on the film as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. In a candid interview, Deepa Sahi discussed her experience working with SRK and shed light on the much-talked-about intimate sequence from the movie.

Sahi disclosed that she initially felt a bit giggly, indicating her discomfort with the intimate scene. However, she acknowledged the necessity of doing what was required for the role. She expressed some concern about potential misunderstandings when the film was released but believed that the majority of people grasped the underlying intention.

She went on to recount an intriguing incident from a terrace party where a person approached Shakti Samanta ji, who held the position of Chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) at the time. The individual accused Samanta ji of favoritism, claiming that he permitted bold scenes in Ketan Mehta’s films while imposing cuts on dance sequences in other movies. In response, Samanta ji gracefully replied, “You create a poetic masterpiece like Ketan has, and I assure you that no cuts will be imposed!” Sahi found this response to be truly remarkable.

Deepa Sahi expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s exceptional energy and unwavering dedication when discussing her experience working with him. She mentioned that he possessed a natural instinct for the art of cinema, which couldn’t be learned but had to be ingrained in one’s personality. Sahi also highlighted Khan’s genuine kindness and considerate nature towards everyone on set, emphasizing that his infectious energy was truly remarkable.

Sahi continued to express her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, mentioning that one of the things she appreciated about him was his youthful spirit. She noted that he always found time to engage in playful activities and was fond of playing various games. Sahi also highlighted their shared interest in computers, stating that Khan was a “computer freak” like herself and enjoyed playing computer games even during their earlier interactions.

In ‘Maya Memsaab’, Deepa Sahi not only played the titular role but also made her debut as a producer. Throughout her career, she has also written the screenplay for ‘Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India’ and directed ‘Tere Mere Phere’. Although she may no longer be active in the industry, her memories of working with Shah Rukh Khan and her contributions to Indian cinema remain cherished.