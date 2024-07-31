David Dhawan reveals Varun was upset about co-starring with Sidharth Malhotra

Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film ‘Student of the Year’. The film was successful at the box office and launched Varun, along with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who have since made significant marks in the Hindi film industry. However, a surprising revelation was made by filmmaker David Dhawan, Varun’s father, during his appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s ‘The Invincibles Series’. David Dhawan shared that Karan Johar organized a photoshoot for Varun and Sidharth in Goa, but Varun was unhappy about co-starring with Sidharth.

David Dhawan discussed how Varun had never shown a particular interest in acting or joining the film industry. He revealed that even after Varun returned from abroad following his studies, they never discussed films. “All of a sudden, he approached Karan Johar and started assisting him on ‘My Name is Khan’. Cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran noticed him mouthing dialogues and told Karan, ‘You must watch this boy.’ One day, Karan came home and said he wanted to launch him.”

The planned project materialized as ‘Student of the Year’, which also launched Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra alongside Varun. Varun went on to star in hits like ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Badlapur’. Regarding Varun’s concerns about being launched alongside another actor, David Dhawan commented that such feelings are common in two-hero films. He recounted, “They did a photoshoot for him and Sidharth in Goa. They looked so young and youthful. Some days, Varun was very upset…these things happen in a two-hero film. I told him, ‘Son, you’re damn good, and your confidence is exceptional. Just remember one thing: step on the shoulder and jump. That is your success. Don’t be afraid.’”

Varun Dhawan was last seen reprising his role from ‘Bhediya’ in the hit horror-comedy ‘Munjya’. He will next appear alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raj and DK’s Indian adaptation of the hit series ‘Citadel’. Varun also has upcoming films, including ‘Baby John’, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Theri’, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’.