Arjun Rampal breaks silence on divorce with Mehr Jesia

Arjun Rampal was married to Mehr Jesia for over two decades before their divorce in 2019. Recently, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor appeared on ‘The Ranveer Show’ and reflected on his marriage to Jesia and why it didn’t work out. Rampal also addressed his marriage plans with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and discussed the relationship between Gabriella, their two sons, Jesia, and Rampal’s daughters from his previous marriage.

Looking back on his marriage, Rampal noted that he and Jesia didn’t work out because he was only 24 when they married, too young to understand certain aspects of life. He shared that coming from a broken home influenced his perspective, and not having a successful marriage made him reflect on what went wrong and how he missed certain signs.

Reflecting on his failed marriage, Rampal said, “I realized why it went wrong and took responsibility for it. Today, we are all very close and loving towards each other. I got married when I was 24, and I think that’s too early. You’re too young, and there’s a lot to learn and experience. Men mature more slowly than women; it’s a proven fact. If you want to be successful in marriage, it’s better to wait.”

Advertisement

During the conversation, Rampal revealed that he considers himself and Gabriella Demetriades, his girlfriend since 2018, already married in their minds. He explained that he views marriage as just a piece of paper and that their commitment to each other doesn’t need formal validation. He added, “Sometimes, that piece of paper can change you. You’re legally bound, but it can also alter your attitude towards each other. In both our minds, we are married. I have two beautiful boys with her, and I’m blessed. My daughters and Gabriella get along beautifully, and Mehr and Gabriella also have a good relationship.”

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second son, Ariv, in 2023, following the birth of their first son, Arik, in 2019. Rampal also has two daughters with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia, Myra and Mahikaa Rampal. Arjun and Mehr were married from 1998 to 2019.

On the work front, Rampal will next be seen in an untitled project directed by Aditya Dhar, known for ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, alongside Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna.