Darr turns 30: Juhi Chawla shares some fond memories

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic film Darr, Juhi Chawla recently took a trip down memory lane, revealing some intriguing details about the casting process that could have changed the course of Bollywood history. The actress disclosed that she was elated when Aamir Khan was initially being considered for the role eventually essayed by Shah Rukh Khan.

In a heartfelt statement, Chawla underscored the pivotal role that Darr played in her illustrious career, labeling it as one of the most significant films she has been a part of. Reflecting on her collaboration with the legendary Yash Chopra, she spoke of the profound impact the director had on her early career. The reminiscence began with her earlier stint in Yash ji’s Chandni, where she had a brief role opposite Vinod Khanna despite being a newcomer in the industry.

The actress delved into the nostalgia of her initial encounters with Yash Chopra’s filmmaking, recounting the first time she faced the camera under his direction during the filming of Chandni. Even though her role was relatively brief, it marked the beginning of a memorable association with the acclaimed director. Further adding to the recollection, Chawla shared insights into her experience working on another YRF production, Aaina, produced by Pamela Chopra.

Advertisement

One intriguing revelation was Juhi’s visit to Honey Irani’s house for a script reading session, a rare practice in the industry at the time. She emphasized her astonishment at being an emerging artist and having the privilege of sitting with the legendary director, Yash Chopra, who patiently walked her through the entire script. This thorough approach to script narration was not a one-time occurrence, as Yash ji repeated the process for both Aaina and Darr, highlighting the rarity of such practices in the film industry during that era.

Juhi Chawla marveled at the meticulousness of Yash Chopra and the Chopra family, who ensured that she was well-acquainted with the script before the commencement of shooting. This emphasis on comprehensive script narration stood out as an anomaly in an industry where many filmmakers often embarked on projects without a fully developed script. As Darr completes three decades, Juhi Chawla’s revelations offer a captivating glimpse into the behind-the-scenes intricacies of a film that has left an indelible mark on the annals of Bollywood.