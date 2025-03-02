Dalip Tahil recalls cricket match with Shah Rukh Khan in Sharjah

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his iconic roles in Bollywood, has always captivated audiences both on and off the screen. Recently, veteran actor Dalip Tahil took to Instagram to share a cherished memory featuring the superstar, transporting fans back to the 90s.

Dalip Tahil, who starred alongside SRK in the 1993 crime thriller ‘Baazigar’, reminisced about a cricket match in Sharjah where the two actors faced off — not in front of the camera, but on the field.

Posting a throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Satish Shah, Tahil shared a light-hearted anecdote.

“SRK and I weren’t just Baazigars on screen, we brought the game to the field of Sharjah too,” Tahil wrote. “I scored 86′ (not out), won the match, and if memory serves me right… took home a VCR.” He added a playful challenge to his followers, asking them to identify others in the nostalgic frame.

‘Baazigar’, a turning point in Shah Rukh Khan’s career, showcased the actor in a dark, unconventional role. The film followed a young man seeking vengeance for his family’s downfall, drawing inspiration from Ira Levin’s novel ‘A Kiss Before Dying’.

SRK’s portrayal of an anti-hero earned him widespread critical acclaim, cementing his status as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors.

Beyond his cinematic achievements, Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom transcends borders. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently highlighted SRK’s global appeal, saying, “If you go overseas, it’s not just limited to the UK, USA, or Australia. If you go anywhere in Europe, France, Germany, Egypt… for them, the film means Shah Rukh Khan. He is not just a star; he is an emotion.”

Fans can look forward to seeing King Khan back on screen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming action drama ‘King’. The film will mark a special collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, with Abhishek Bachchan playing the antagonist. The story is going to explore the complexities of a criminal underworld, with SRK mentoring Suhana’s character through the perilous journey.