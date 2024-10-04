‘Laapataa Ladies’ makes Japan debut following Oscar buzz

Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios’ enchanting film, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, has officially launched in Japan today. Directed by Kiran Rao, this delightful film has been making waves since its debut, captivating audiences with its unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling.

Following a successful run in India and positive reception from viewers during its OTT release, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has now embarked on a journey to touch the hearts of Japanese audiences. The film’s global appeal is underscored by its recent selection as an Oscar contender.

Set against the backdrop of rural India, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ tells the intriguing story of two brides who become separated during a train journey, leading to a cascade of unexpected and complex events. The film’s narrative, adapted from an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, brings forth themes of love, identity, and resilience, resonating deeply with viewers from various cultures.

The film has garnered accolades beyond its cinematic release. At the recent Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024, it was honored with the Best Film Critics’ Choice Award.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions banners, the film features a screenplay and dialogue crafted by Sneha Desai, with additional contributions from Divyanidhi Sharma. This collaboration of talented minds has resulted in a film that is as engaging as it is thought-provoking.