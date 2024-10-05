5 Bollywood films for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to focus on an issue that affects countless lives globally. Many films have tackled this subject, and offered both powerful stories and a platform for reflection. Below are some Bollywood films that provide a portrayal of domestic violence.

Thappad (2020)

‘Thappad’ is a Hindi-language film that makes a statement about the normalization of domestic violence within Indian society. The film revolves around Amrita, played by Taapsee Pannu, who appears to be living a contented life with her husband, Vikram. However, her world is shaken when, during an argument at a party, Vikram slaps her. While it seems like a momentary lapse in control, this single act becomes a turning point for Amrita.

The film explores how deeply ingrained patriarchy shapes expectations around marriage and womanhood. As Amrita reevaluates her life, she questions why violence, even in its smallest form, should be tolerated. ‘Thappad’ isn’t just about a slap; it’s a broader commentary on the quiet sacrifices women make and how society conditions them to endure mistreatment.

Darlings (2022)

In ‘Darlings,’ Alia Bhatt delivers a portrayal of Badrunissa (Badru), a young woman caught in a toxic marriage. Her husband Hamza’s (Vijay Varma) abusiveness escalates whenever he drinks, trapping Badru in a cycle of hope and violence. Badru, like many victims of domestic violence, believes that her love and patience can change him.

The turning point comes when Badru, pushed to her limits, decides to take matters into her own hands with her mother Shamshu’s (Shefali Shah) help. What follows is a darkly comic and thrilling tale of vengeance and justice. Through this lens, ‘Darlings’ also explores how women are often left to fend for themselves in the face of violence, and how sometimes, their only option is to fight back.

Akaash Vani (2013)

This film may appear at first as a lighthearted romance, but it takes a darker turn when Vani (Nushrratt Bharuccha) is forced into an arranged marriage after college. Her marriage quickly devolves into an abusive relationship, emotionally and physically, as Vani finds herself trapped by her family’s conservative values. Her once carefree college romance with Akaash (Kartik Aaryan) becomes a distant memory, as she struggles to escape her toxic marriage.

‘Akaash Vani’ highlights how familial and societal expectations often push women into harmful relationships. The story sheds light on the difficulty of escaping an abusive marriage in traditional communities where divorce is stigma. Vani’s eventual reunion with Akaash is not just about rekindling a romance, but about reclaiming her agency.

Provoked (2006)

‘Provoked’ tells the true story of Kiranjit Ahluwalia (played by Aishwarya Rai), an Indian woman living in London who endures years of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her husband, Deepak (Naveen Andrews). The film portrays the brutal reality of domestic violence, showing how Kiranjit suffers in silence, bound by cultural and societal pressures to maintain her marriage.

After a particularly horrific beating, Kiranjit sets fire to her sleeping husband, leading to his death. The legal battle that follows becomes a focal point of the film, showing how the justice system often fails victims of domestic abuse. ‘Provoked’ is a story of survival and resistance.

Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

In this Bollywood classic, Aarti (Rekha) finds herself at the mercy of a manipulative and abusive husband, Sanjay (Kabir Bedi). Unlike other Bollywood films that focus on the internal emotional battles of domestic violence, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ takes a more dramatic, almost mythical approach to the subject. After Sanjay attempts to kill Aarti for her wealth, she miraculously survives and returns with a new identity to seek revenge.

The film is a revenge drama at its core, with Aarti’s transformation from victim to avenger being central to the story. While not a typical Bollywood portrayal of domestic violence, the film’s narrative highlights the extreme lengths to which women are often pushed when they have been wronged. It also taps into the fantasy of reclaiming power after being stripped of it by an abusive partner.

Parched (2015)

Leena Yadav’s ‘Parched’ presents a stark, multi-layered portrayal of the lives of women in rural India. Set in Rajasthan, the film follows the interconnected lives of four women. Each face their own struggles with gender-based violence and societal expectations. Rani (Tannishtha Chatterjee) is a widow trying to arrange a marriage for her abusive son. Lajjo (Radhika Apte) is a childless woman enduring constant abuse. Bijli (Surveen Chawla) is a sex worker. And, Janki (Lehar Khan) is a young girl forced into a child marriage.

Through these women’s stories, ‘Parched’ explores how patriarchy and traditional norms suppress women’s desires, autonomy, and freedoms. The film, however, is not just about their suffering—it is about their resilience. As these women form bonds of friendship and solidarity, they slowly begin to challenge the oppressive structures around them.