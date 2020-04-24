Seeing the ongoing pandemic, everyone is doing their bit to fight against the deadly virus. From bigwigs of Bollywood to a common man, everyone is serving the nation and its citizens. The celebs, apart from financial help have been urging people to stay at homes and practice social distancing. They have been creating awareness videos for the people on their respective social media handles.

Now, the entire Indian Television fraternity with the efforts of the top producers have come together to give out a very special and important message during the current crisis. This initiative is spearheaded by producer Ekta Kapoor and also includes other top producers namely Binaifer Kohli, Gul Khan, Fazila Allana, Abhishek Rege, JD Majethia and Anil Wanvari.

This innovative and fun video speaks the universal language of entertainment while emphasising on the importance of staying at home. The motto behind coming together of these actors from different shows across different channels is to unite people in the government’s fight against Corona.

The video features leading television actors namely Anita Hassanandani, Aasif Sheikh, Aura Bhatnagar, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Karan V Grover, Karan Jotwani, Karishma Tanna, Manish Paul, Mouni Roy, Parth Samthaan, Reem Shaikh, Rohitashv Gour, Sehban Azim, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shailesh Lodha, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Srithi Jha; Surbhi Jyoti and Vikram Singh Chauhan. It is directed by Guroudev Bhalla, and creatively helmed by Sonali Jaffar.

As of now, India has more than 23,000 COVID-19 positive cases.