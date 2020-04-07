Just a few hours after it was reported that Chennai Express producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani had tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted at the Nanavati hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, Shaza’s sister Zoa has now been confirmed with the infection leaving their family members and well-wishers worried.

Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March.

“Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa, my other daughter has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation,” Morani told PTI.

“Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March and Zoa from Rajasthan on March 15,” he added.

In a telephonic conversation with Bombay Times, Zoa revealed, “I have tested positive. I have been moved to COVID-19 positive patients’ isolation ICU.”

Currently, both the sisters are under treatment in separate private hospitals in Mumbai.