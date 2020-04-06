After Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus, another celebrity has joined the league on Monday. Now, Chennai Express producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani has tested positive for the deadly virus. The celebrity daughter is reportedly admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for observation. She was tested positive for the virus Sunday evening.

Shaza lives in Juhu with her parents and sister, Zoya Morani, who is an actress. This is the first case reported in Juhu and has caused scare in the posh location. Other famous Bollywood celebrities residing in the same area include Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Hrithik Roshan and Jeetendra, among others.

Shagun, the building in which the Moranis reside, is under complete lockdown. There are 9 people in Shaza Morani’s family and all the members will be tested for the virus by the municipal authorities today.

Confirming the same, Karim Morani, who is also a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, told a news portal that his daughter has been found positive for COVID-19 but has no symptoms. Reportedly, Shaza has worked as an assistant director for films including Always Kabhi Kabhi and Happy New Year.

Shaza is the second Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. The first one is singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for the first time on March 20. The singer has now been discharged from the hospital in Lucknow after being tested negative for the fifth and sixth time.