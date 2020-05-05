With the lockdown in place in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, a large number of people among us have adapted to work from home culture, while a whole lot of people have been going to bed without knowing if they will be able to afford a meal for their family the next day. Considering the daily wage workers, their only source of income has come to a screeching halt, leaving them with no means to earn themselves a meal during these days of lockdown. Hunger and desperation prevails, and we can do something to help our fellow citizens. Recently, Salman Khan stepped forward to help such people affected badly by the lockdown.

Salman Khan, on Sunday, sent out food packets and ration from his Panvel farm house to those who have been hit by the lockdown due to the pandemic.

The 54-year-old actor shared a video on his official Instagram, in which he can be seen loading ration sacks in trucks, along with Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa and others.

Salman captioned the video, “Thanks for the contribution… thank you all (sic).”

The video shows ration being carried in bullock carts, lorries and mini trucks, with Salman saying “thank you” to the drivers and workers.

The Radhe star is currently living in his Panvel farmhouse with selected family and friends. He had also pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the nationwide lockdown.

Last month in a video message, Salman had urged his fans to stay home and follow the lockdown guidelines.