A complaint filed by a social activist against Ekta Kapoor Alt Balaji’s web show XXX Uncensored 2 was dismissed by the Hyderabad cyber crime police. The complaint was lodged in Hyderabad stating that one of the shows on the OTT platform aired derogatory content.

However, The OTT platform has reported that the case lacked corroboration.

According to Hindustan Times, a source close to the industry said, “A Hyderabad based complainant raised an objection against an Alt Balaji show and wanted to raise an FIR. But when the police undertook an investigation, the FIR filing was dismissed because there wasn’t anything objectionable that was found. It further revealed that the police department already investigated the case, saw the show and found nothing offensive.”

XXX is an erotic comedy-drama with each episode featuring distinct stories that explore diverse facets of love relationships. It was directed by Ken Ghosh.

The first season arrived in September 2018 and starred Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Pryanca Talukdar and Aparna Sharma in lead roles.

The second season premiered in January this year with the first episode titled Pyaar Aur Plastic. It was soon followed by four more episodes with the season finale titled Insecure husband.

Recently, Hindustani Bhau had filed a police complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor at Mumbai’s Khar Police Station over an objectionable scene in the Alt Balaji web series XXX, which they have produced.

In one of the scenes, an army officer’s wife allegedly insults his uniform by making her boyfriend wear it in his absence, and then later, tearing off the uniform, she gets into bed with her lover.

Hindustani Bhau feels the scene is disrespectful towards the Indian Army and an attempt to insult our soldiers.

The controversial scene has landed the makers in a spot with Twitterati responding using the hashtag #ALTBalaji_Insults_Army all through Tuesday.