Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. The film has created much buzz among the audiences since its trailer was released in last month.

One can see the actress essaying a wholly different character for the first time. As the release date of the film is just a few days away, makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to ensure maximum reach.

After sharing the two dialogue promos’ focusing on acid sale, the makers on Monday drops another hard-hitting dialogue promo from the film.

The latest video features Deepika as Malti and Vikrant Massey as Amol.

The video shows Malti’s struggle to lead a normal life after her acid-attack. Malti tries to find a job at a beauty parlour and other agencies but gets rejected. But this doesn’t stop her from trying hard.

She keeps trying until she finds help from Amol. Deepika herself shared the dialogue promo from the film. Alongside the clip, the actress wrote, “An unusual girl. Wanting a usual life. Vacancy hai? Malti’s story unfolds in #Chhapaak. Advance bookings open now. Book your tickets now (sic).”

The movie is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by her as well as Deepika Padukone in collaboration with Fox Star Studios.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika started shooting for Chhapaak in New Delhi and the shoot wrapped up on June 4th, 2019.

Chhapaak marks Deepika’s debut as a producer. It is all set to hit the screens on 10th January 2020.

Watch the trailer