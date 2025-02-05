Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal gains 25 kg for Chhatrapati Sambhaji role

Vicky Kaushal is all set to portray the iconic Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his upcoming film ‘Chhaava’, and the actor has shared some intriguing insights into the intense preparation that went into taking on this historic role.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama promises to bring to life the courageous and legendary reign of Sambhaji Maharaj, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

Speaking at a promotional event in Jaipur, Vicky revealed the immense effort required to embody such a monumental character.

“A biopic demands extensive preparation, not just from the actor but the entire team,” he explained. “It’s especially challenging when it’s a historical subject, given the large budget and the task of recreating a different era on screen. We’ve worked hard to make it as authentic as possible.”

Vicky’s preparation for the role involved both physical and mental training. He shared that in addition to building his physique, he underwent rigorous action training and also immersed himself in the history of the Maratha empire.

“It was important to understand the time period deeply, and to connect with the legacy of such a powerful ruler,” he added.

The actor also spoke about his emotional connection to the role, mentioning how he had read about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his history books.

“I’m from Mumbai, and there’s something deeply personal about playing a character so deeply embedded in our heritage,” he said.

Directed by Utekar, ‘Chhaava’ marks first historical film of Vicky Kaushal, a departure from the usual roles he has taken in his career. He recalled how Utekar introduced the project to him while they were working on ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ in 2023.

After receiving a sketch of the character from the director, Vicky joked, “He looks like a lion.” Utekar replied, “I want a lion.” To fully prepare, Vicky spent seven months gaining 25 kg, learning horse riding, and training in sword fighting.

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, ‘Chhaava’ is ready for release on February 14.