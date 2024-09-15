Chal Kudiye: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh reunite for new ‘Jigra’ track

In a delightful throwback to their successful musical collaboration, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh are back together for a new song, “Chal Kudiye,” which is ready to be a highlight in Bhatt’s upcoming film, “Jigra.”

Fans have been buzzing ever since the teaser for this track dropped on Instagram, showcasing the much-anticipated reunion of the two stars.

The teaser, unveiled by Alia Bhatt, gives us a taste of the new track with a charming preview. It begins with Bhatt, casually dressed in a t-shirt emblazoned with the word ‘Ghar’ (meaning ‘Home’), positioned with her back to the camera. Diljit Dosanjh makes a striking appearance next to her in a crisp, all-white outfit. The backdrop prominently features the film’s title, “Jigra,” setting the stage for the upcoming release.

In her Instagram post, Alia Bhatt teased the release with a caption that read, “It’s yours soon #ChalKudiye @diljitdosanjh #Jigra in cinemas 11th October.” This announcement has already sparked a flurry of excitement among her followers. Comments on the post reflect this enthusiasm, with fans praising the duo’s chemistry and eagerly predicting that the song will be a major hit.

Previously, Bhatt and Dosanjh teamed up for the memorable track “Ikk Kudi” from the 2016 film “Udta Punjab,” which remains a fan favorite. Their reunion in “Chal Kudiye” has been long-awaited, and the teaser indicates that this new collaboration could live up to the high expectations set by their previous work.

Adding to the excitement, Alia Bhatt also shared a playful behind-the-scenes photo from the set of “Jigra.” The image features Bhatt seated in a chair labeled “The said Kudi” and Dosanjh’s chair marked “Sings about Kudi,” hinting at the fun dynamic between the two stars. Her caption, “Chairs say it all,” further teased the camaraderie that fans can expect in their new project.

The film “Jigra,” directed by Vasan Bala, will release on October 11, 2024. The teaser trailer reveals a gripping storyline where Alia Bhatt’s character entangles in personal and familial struggles. We see her wrestling with time constraints while trying to aid Vedang Raina’s character in avoiding arrest. The trailer also emphasizes a touching sibling bond and features a modern twist on the classic song “Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka.”

Beyond “Jigra,” Alia Bhatt’s plate is full with other high-profile projects. She will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama “Love and War,” sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, Bhatt will appear in “Alpha,” directed by Shiv Rawail, which promises to offer a fresh take on action films with its strong female lead, alongside Sharvari.