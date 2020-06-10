Celebrity manager Disha Salian, who has worked with several Bollywood actors including Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and comedian Bharti Singh, reportedly jumped to death on Monday evening from the terrace of the building where she lived in Mumbai.

Confirming the same on his Instagram handle, Varun Sharma condoled the death of his ex-manager. The Chhicchore actor wrote that he is ‘at a loss for words’.

Varun shared a picture of himself along with Disha and wrote, “Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend.”

“You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon,” he added.

According to a report in PeepingMoon, Disha jumped off the 14th floor of her building in Malad, Mumbai. She was having dinner with her boyfriend and a few others just moments before. She was declared dead at a Borivali hospital.

According to various media reports, Disha was Varun’s manager for over a year and she also worked with comedian Bharti Singh. She had been working for Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone of Late.