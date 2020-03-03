Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are all set to entertain the fans once again with their next film Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the pivotal roles. According to a recent update, the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 has wrapped up its Abu Dhabi schedule on Tuesday.

Sharing the news with the fans, Yash Raj Films took to their Instagram handle and shared a photograph of the cast posing against the backdrop of a plush hotel in the city.

Alongside, they wrote, “#BuntyAurBabli2 team con with finesse as they wrap the Abu Dhabi schedule (sic).”

The team shot major portions of the film in Mumbai over two months and flew off to Abu Dhabi on February 18, 2020, to shoot the climax, as per the reports.

“We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of the Emirate gives a lot of scale to the film, and the team will spend around 10 days shooting the sequence,” director-actor Varun Sharma had said.

Bunty Aur Babli, the original, released in 2005. The film was directed by Shaad Ali and starred Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles of Vimmi Saluja and Rakesh Trivedi, respectively. Amitabh Bachchan, as inspector JCP Dashrath Singh, was in-charge of nabbing the con artistes.

15 years after the release of Bunty Aur Babli, Varun Sharma brings a new story with four cons at the centre in the sequel. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will hit the screens on June 26, 2020.