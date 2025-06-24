‘Bulbbul’ clocks 5 years: The role that shaped Triptii Dimri’s career

It’s been five years since ‘Bulbbul’ first streamed on Netflix, but the film still holds a powerful place in the hearts of many. The supernatural period drama not only introduced audiences to a hauntingly beautiful story but also cemented Triptii Dimri as one of Bollywood’s most promising talents.

While many fans came to know Triptii through her impactful role in ‘Animal’, it was ‘Bulbbul’ that truly showcased her depth as an actor.

Set against the backdrop of Bengal’s sprawling landscapes, the film followed the journey of a child bride navigating betrayal, loneliness, and ultimately, liberation.

Triptii’s portrayal of Bulbbul, an innocent girl who evolves into a mysterious woman with an unspoken power, was both delicate and fierce.

The film’s exploration of patriarchy, gendered violence, and suppressed female rage hit home with audiences and critics alike. Triptii’s ability to embody the pain, transformation, and quiet rebellion of her character stood out.

It wasn’t just another role for her; it was a mentally and physically demanding performance that pushed her to her limits. Triptii has often admitted that ‘Bulbbul; was more challenging for her than controversial film ‘Animal’.

She also shared screen space with seasoned actor Rahul Bose, whom she has described as an incredibly supportive co-star.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri’s career is in full swing. She’s riding high on the success of her recent projects and has some of the most exciting films lined up. She’s ready to star in ‘Spirit’ opposite Prabhas, directed by ‘Animal’ filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and will also headline ‘Dhadak 2’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, directed by Shazia Iqbal. While ‘Spirit’ is still awaiting a release date, ‘Dhadak 2’ is locked for August 1.

That’s not all. Triptii also has ‘Animal Park’, ‘Arjun Ustara’ with Shahid Kapoor, and an upcoming project with Imtiaz Ali in the pipeline.