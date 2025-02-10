Britain’s railway to celebrate 30 years of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

As Britain’s railway network gears up to mark the 200th anniversary of modern railways in 2025, it has unveiled an exciting collaboration with Yash Raj Films (YRF) to celebrate 30 years of the beloved Bollywood classic ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ).

A key element of this initiative is the role of trains in the iconic film, which not only became a milestone in Hindi cinema but also solidified its connection with British culture.

Advertisement

The legendary film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was widely shot in the UK, with one of its most memorable scenes set at King’s Cross Railway Station.

Advertisement

It was at this iconic London location that the film’s protagonists first meet.

To celebrate this milestone, YRF has also announced that it is producing a musical adaptation of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, titled ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’.

Ready to premiere at the Manchester Opera House on 29 May 2025, the production promises to bring the magic of the movie to the stage with an English-language performance featuring an original score.

The show, which will run until 21 June 2025, will showcase the same story of love, family, and destiny, but with a fresh twist. It follows Simran, a young British-Indian woman, who is ready to marry a family friend in India but falls in love with a British man named Roger.

The musical will feature an array of 18 original songs, with music composition of Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. The book and lyrics credit goes to Nell Benjamin, who is popular for her work on ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Legally Blonde’.

As part of the cultural collaboration, immersive activations will take place at Manchester and London railway stations, allowing fans and travelers to experience the romance and magic of train journeys, further tying the UK’s iconic train system with the legacy of ‘DDLJ’.

Suzanne Donnelly, Executive Director of Railway 200, expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, “We’re happy to join forces with Yash Raj Films to celebrate the power of connection, both through the railway and through the unifying themes of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. The railway has long been an inspiration for filmmakers, and this year’s bicentenary provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate this globally recognized film and its upcoming musical adaptation in the UK.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the global appeal of ‘DDLJ’ and the significance of its UK connection.

“To celebrate 30 years of ‘DDLJ’, we’re bringing the stage adaptation – ‘Come Fall in Love’ – to the UK! One of the most iconic scenes of the film was filmed at King’s Cross Railway Station. This collaboration with Railway 200 is the perfect way to honor the lasting legacy of the film and its connection to both Indian and British cultures,” Widhani said.

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is more than just a film. It holds the title of the longest-running film in Indian cinema history.